Your Feb. 28 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The Okanagan-Shuswap is all in the pink today!

A Kamloops minor hockey parent is speaking out against the prevalence of racism in the sport after a Salmon Arm player allegedly called her son the “N-word” during a game played last weekend in Sicamous.

Another Vernon business has been hit by thieves.

A sneak peak into what the Mission Group has planned for the downtown properties that include the old Bargain Shop is now available.

Smartphones might make people feel more connected, but they likely don’t belong at the dinner table, according to new research from the University of British Columbia.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a flurries at first, changing to a few rain showers in the morning with a high of 5 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km wildlife death trap removed

Just Posted

West Kelowna council reacts angrily to speculation tax

City says it’s unfair the tax was expanded to only Kelowna and West Kelowna in the Interior

Bargain Shop block plans taking shape

Kelowna’s Mission Group is moving ahead with plans for a new downtown development

Kelowna government workers to protest

“Our members are angry, tired and frustrated…”

Climate change opening doors for Okanagan agriculture

Fruit crop potential has been identified for Shuswap, North Okanagan

Kelowna walk supports women in South Africa

Walk In Her Shoes will be held this Sunday at Mission Creek Park

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km death trap that’s killing moose removed

Collapsed, 100-year-old Yukon Telegraph line believed to be killing moose across north

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

Tolko announces joint venture to build sawmill in Louisiana

Vernon-based lumber company expands to the United States

Rockets fall in first of two in Prince George

In the first of a WHL double-header the Cougars beat the Rockets in PG

Potential gun owners scrutinized under Canadian laws

The government wants to know who you are sleeping with

Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now

A group of parrots awaiting adoption in Vancouver can stay put for now, after a lease on a warehouse full of the chattering birds was extended.

Most Read