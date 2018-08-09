Big White Slopestyle Centre open to public

Bike Big White and LOFT Bike Parks are proud to bring you the Big White Slopestyle Centre, an elite training facility for up and coming slopestyle riders and established pros alike.
Starting on Aug. 11, the facility that recently hosted the Big White Invitational Slopestyle will be opening to the public.
The course at the Big White Slopestyle Centre is one that allows for safe progression for those new to mountain bike slopestyle, while giving experienced riders all of the tools and features they need to achieve their goals. The opportunity to ride and train on a true slopestyle course is one that is unique to Western Canada, and the team at Bike Big White is excited to bring this opportunity to users from the Okanagan and beyond.
The BWSC will contain all of the features standard to a modern slopestyle course:
- Lipped step down
- Straight dirt jump
- “On-Off Box” with 8 ft. flat drop
- Mulch jump with Cannon Log option
- Quarterpipe-to-bank
Riders will require a regular pass or ticket for the bike park that gives riders unlimited access to the Big White Slopestyle Centre. The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. during regular bike park operating season.
