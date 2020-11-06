CapriCMW scholarship awarded to UBCO cross country runner

Emma Kearns is the first cross-country athlete to win the CapriCMW Athletics Scholarship

UBC Okanagan student Emma Kearns has made history, becoming the first cross country runner to win the CapriCMW Athletics Scholarship.

As a runner, Kearns likes to be the first across the finish line. Now, in her first year of university, she is also the first UBCO Heat cross country athlete to win the CapriCMW Athletics Entrance Scholarship.

The CapriCMW scholarship totals $15,000. Kearns, while she maintains her status on the varsity team and continues her high academic scores, will receive $3,750 each year over the next four years.

“I always wished to have the full university experience; academics and athletics. With that comes a lot of training, studying and very little time for a job,” said Kearns.

A graduate of École Salish Secondary School in Surrey, she is currently enrolled in the Faculty of Health and Social Development as a first-year student and is working towards her Bachelor of Human Kinetics degree.

Just over a year ago, when Kearns was named athlete of the month in her Grade 12 year, she admitted her goal was to get into UBC Okanagan.

“This scholarship will help alleviate some of the financial stresses for myself and more importantly, my parents. I can now focus my attention on my education and running for the Heat,” said Kearns.

“Although one of our youngest varsity programs, the UBCO Heat women’s cross country team is one of our most decorated,” said director of Athletics and Recreation at UBC Okanagan Tom Huisman.

In just seven seasons competing at the collegiate level, the UBCO women’s team climbed the podium on four separate occasions, claiming one bronze medal finish, one silver, and two national titles.

