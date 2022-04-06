Feist plays hero as Kelowna Rockets shutout Prince George

The Rockets shutout streak is at 167:35

The Kelowna Rockets made it four wins in a row with a 1-0 overtime win over the Prince George Cougars Tuesday night.

Goaltenders Talyn Boyko and Ty Young held the game scoreless through regulation but the Rockets broke through just 62 seconds into overtime.

Tyson Feist scored the overtime winner, his 15th of the season, assisted by Andrew Cristall and Colton Dach.

Boyko made 21 saves in the win while Young made 35 saves in the loss. It was Boyko’s 100th career WHL appearance. Kelowna outshot Prince George 36-21.

The win was the Rockets’ fourth straight win and second consecutive shutout. The team’s shutout streak currently sits at 167:35.

It was also forward Mark Liwicki’s 200th career WHL game.

The two teams will face each other again tonight to finish the second half of the back-to-back. Kelowna leads the season series 8-2, outscoring Prince George 36-18.

Tonight’s puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the CN Centre in Prince George.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors commit to RPI

READ MORE: Okanagan College baseball player hits for the cycle

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL