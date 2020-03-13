Heat’s Perry makes history with U Sports Rookie of the Year Award win

UBC Okanagan volleyball player is the first-ever Heat athlete to win the award

A UBC Okanagan athlete has hit another historic milestone for the Heat athletics program.

Volleyball player Amaya Perry was named the U Sports Rookie of the Year at the national awards on March 12. While Perry would have accepted the prestigious award in person, the All-Canadian Awards banquet was cancelled amid coronavirus concerns.

“I’d like to congratulate the Rookie of the Year nominees, I feel honoured to be considered among you,” Perry said in her would-be acceptance speech.

“I want to thank my teammates, for the support and encouragement they gave me this season, and I would not be here without them. I am so grateful to be part of the Heat program with six incredible coaches and such a talented group of student-athletes.”

Earlier this month, Perry was named the Canada West Rookie of the Year.

Both awards are the first-ever wins for a UBC Okanagan player in the university’s sports history.

The outside hitter set the school’s single-season record for aces with 59 in her first campaign with UBCO. It was the fourth-highest total all-time in Canada West history.

Perry started all 24 games for the Heat and credited her parents for her continued success.

“I want to say my biggest thanks to my parents for doing everything they could to help me be where I am. I don’t know if I say if often enough but I am so incredibly grateful to dad and mom for everything that (they) have done for me.”

