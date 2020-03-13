UBC Okanagan’s Amaya Perry caps off impressive year with U Sports Rookie of the Year win after being named the Canada West Rookie of the Year, the first Heat player to ever win the award. (Photo: UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

Heat’s Perry makes history with U Sports Rookie of the Year Award win

UBC Okanagan volleyball player is the first-ever Heat athlete to win the award

A UBC Okanagan athlete has hit another historic milestone for the Heat athletics program.

Volleyball player Amaya Perry was named the U Sports Rookie of the Year at the national awards on March 12. While Perry would have accepted the prestigious award in person, the All-Canadian Awards banquet was cancelled amid coronavirus concerns.

“I’d like to congratulate the Rookie of the Year nominees, I feel honoured to be considered among you,” Perry said in her would-be acceptance speech.

“I want to thank my teammates, for the support and encouragement they gave me this season, and I would not be here without them. I am so grateful to be part of the Heat program with six incredible coaches and such a talented group of student-athletes.”

Earlier this month, Perry was named the Canada West Rookie of the Year.

Both awards are the first-ever wins for a UBC Okanagan player in the university’s sports history.

READ MORE: UBCO Heat’s Amaya Perry named Canada West Rookie of the Year

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan and YMCA continue free health assessment testing

The outside hitter set the school’s single-season record for aces with 59 in her first campaign with UBCO. It was the fourth-highest total all-time in Canada West history.

Perry started all 24 games for the Heat and credited her parents for her continued success.

“I want to say my biggest thanks to my parents for doing everything they could to help me be where I am. I don’t know if I say if often enough but I am so incredibly grateful to dad and mom for everything that (they) have done for me.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

UBCO Heat

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Interior Sportsman Show in Kelowna added to cancelled events list

Just Posted

Heat’s Perry makes history with U Sports Rookie of the Year Award win

UBC Okanagan volleyball player is the first-ever Heat athlete to win the award

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

UBC Okanagan and YMCA continue free health assessment testing

The free events are March 13 and March 22

BC Interior Sportsman Show in Kelowna added to cancelled events list

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred the cancellation of events set to host more than 250 people

Friday the 13th: A brief history and look at its significance

Capital News takes a look at some of the craziest things to ever happen on Friday the 13th

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Workplace design: The happy green stuff

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Falcons pitch in to help clean up Salmon Arm’s rat problem

Shuswap naturalist gives raptors a tip of the hat for doing their part

Surrey school locked down after staff member attacked

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Most Read