Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Thanks to an outstanding seven-inning performance from pitcher Blake Tritch the Kelowna Falcons earned their first series sweep of the season.

In a 2-0 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins, the Falcons earned their fourth win in five games.

Both teams’ pitcher was dialed in to start the game, but it would be the Falcons who struck first in the fifth inning scoring a single run to take a precious 1-0 lead in the third and final game of the series.

The tense game continued with neither team giving much space to the other until the eighth inning when the Falcons added an insurance run after Kelowna’s Austen Butler stole second base and Marvcus Guarin was able to bring him home on an RBI single.

Closing pitcher Matt Voelzke continued the shut-out for the Falcons in the closing inning, earning his second save of the season and securing the Falcons’ first series sweep of the season.

The Falcons improve to 16-25 on this year’s campaign.

Kelowna hosts the Northwest Honkers in a two-game non-league series this weekend at Elks Stadium starting Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

