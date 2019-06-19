The Kelowna Falcons improve to 3-8 on the season after a 3-0 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins Tuesday night. Photo: Trevor Miller

Kelowna Falcons’ take flight for shut-out victory

Kelowna’s bats and pitchers led the Falcons to a 3-0 win

Terrific pitching and well-timed hitting gave the Kelowna Falcons the lift they were looking for in Tuesday night’s win.

In a 3-0 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins, the Falcons improve to 3-8 on the year and take a step towards building some momentum continuing through the season.

It has seemed that every time the Falcons get a win together, they’re stifled in the next game by their inability to continue scoring or to play defence. With a decisive win over the Pippins, the Falcons get a shot to continue in the right direction with their third and final game against Yakima Valley on Wednesday night.

Falcons’ starting pitcher Gage Wall threw four scoreless innings to start, he walked five batters, struck-out two and was twice able to get out of a bases-loaded situation to keep the Pippins scoreless.

Nick Nygard came in relief and threw five scoreless innings with just two hits as he notched the save for the Falcons.

Kelowna’s Tyler Williams brought in his first RBI of the season, while Matt Voelzke and Tylor Nixon brought in the other two runners in the late innings to secure the 3-0 Falcons victory.

The Falcons look for their first series win of the season Wednesday night.

Kelowna returns home for a three-game series starting June 21.

