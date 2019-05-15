Kelowna golf pro ready for first U.S. Women’s Open

Megan Osland will compete against the world’s best May 30

Kelowna golf pro Megan Osland will play her first U.S. Women’s Open May 30. Photo: Contributed

When it comes to playing golf, Kelowna’s Megan Osland is good, like really good.

After growing up playing at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, she’s moved on to one golf’s most pinnacle majors of 2019: the U.S. Women’s Open.

“I’m sure I’ll be nervous on the first tee,” said Osland.

Other than that, she’s feeling as confident as ever after winning a sectional qualifier to advance to the Open, and continuing to improve her game on the Symetra LGPA Tour.

“I’m going to try and keep it as simple as always,” said Osland on her first U.S. open. “Work on a few minor things in my swing and game before and stay sharp.”

“I’m super excited. I’m just going into it with an open mind, it’s going to be an amazing experience for me to learn so much from being a part of the Open”

Osland will go up against the best golfers from around the world, as well as other Canadian pros Brooke Henderson, Celeste Dao and Naomi Ko.

She said she’s ready to compete.

“It won’t be my first time playing with them, I’m just excited and ready to learn a lot from seeing the players,” said Osland.

Osland said she’s happy to be recognized as a growing name and face not only in Canadian golf, but in women’s golf. She credits the play of her fellow golfers as one of the reasons the sport has come so far in the country.

“Henderson has been playing well, she’s really boost exposure for Canadian golfers and women especially, and it’s great to see how much support there is,” said Osland.

As she looks forward to possibly the biggest challenges in her pro career, the KSS grad still finds herself looking back sometimes on how far she’s come from her Kelowna golf days.

She feels the support from her hometown from all the far-away places her golf career takes her.

“I feel lucky to have the support and people on my side,” Osland said. “All the support has been awesome.”

The big competition is just over two weeks away, and Osland she won’t have to wait to see her biggest supporters.

“My parents, the most supportive people,” she said. ”It’ll be really special for me to have my parents there, it’s pretty cool they get to experience that with me.”

The U.S. Open starts May 30 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

