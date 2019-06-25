Kelowna Rocket invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

The 16-year-old was selected by the Rockets 18th overall at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Trevor Wong skates against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Jan. 30. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Hockey Canada has invited Kelowna Rockets centre Trevor Wong to attend Canada’s national under-17 development camp as the road to the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge begins.

The camp will take place July 19-26 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

During the week-long camp, the players—12 goaltenders, 36 defencemen and 64 forwards—will be split into six teams for on and off-ice training, fitness testing, intrasquad games and classroom studies. The breakdown of WHL players includes three goaltenders, eight defencemen, and 14 forwards.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Foote signs entry deal with new NHL team

READ MORE: Rockets star invited to Canadian National Team development camp

“The national under-17 development camp is the first step these athletes take in their Team Canada career,” said Shawn Bullock, director of men’s national teams in a release issued by Hockey Canada.

“Ultimately, these players will learn what it takes to wear the maple leaf in international competition. We are here to support their development by providing the on- and off-ice experiences they need to achieve the dream of representing their country.”

Wong put up one goal in his five games with the Rockets and 42 points (12G 30A) in 36 games with the Greater Vancouver Canadians in the BC Hockey Major Midget League in the 2018-19 season.

Wong also represented Team BC at the Canada Games in February as a member of their U-16 team. He was tied for seventh in tournament scoring with 10 points (3G, 7A) in seven games played.

For more information on Hockey Canada and the upcoming tournament visit HockeyCanada.ca.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.