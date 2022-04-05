Kelowna Rockets in Prince George for back-to-back games

The Rockets have six games remaining in the regular season

Back-to-back midweek games are on the horizon for the Kelowna Rockets as they’re in Prince George to take on the Cougars tonight (April 5).

Winners of three straight games, the Rockets are feeling and playing like themselves again after the seven-game losing streak. In the middle of their current three-game winning streak was a 9-2 beatdown of the Cougars last Friday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Going into these two games against the Cougars, the Rockets are sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings with a record of 37-19-1-5.

The Cougars are fighting for their playoff lives. They sit in ninth in the conference (22-37-3-1), one point behind the Spokane Chiefs.

Rockets leading scorer Pavel Novak has been leading the way during the winning streak. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last three games.

Kelowna has six games remaining in the regular season and sits six points behind Seattle for fourth in the west and home-ice advantage in the playoffs. With one game in hand, there is still a slight chance of the Rockets leapfrogging Seattle.

If he plays, tonight’s game will be Mark Liwiski’s 200th career WHL game. He has 50 goals and 41 assists in his career.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. at the CN Centre in Prince George.

