Kelowna Rockets welcome Vancouver Giants to Prospera Place

The Kelowna Rockets welcome the Vancouver Giants to town for back-to-back games tonight and Sunday (April 8 and 9).

The season series has been fairly evenly matched between these two teams. The Rockets are 5-3-1 against Vancouver, outscoring them 34-32.

Going into the weekend, the Rockets are in fifth in the Western Conference with a 39-19-1-5 record as they fight for fourth in the conference and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They are currently just two points behind Seattle for fourth.

Vancouver is fighting for their playoff lives but has more hockey to play than any other team in these last two weeks of the regular season. They’re sitting in seventh place with a record of 23-35-4-0. The Giants still have six games to go in the regular season.

Rockets leading scorer Pavel Novak has been leading the charge for the team during their current five-game winning streak. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) over his last five games.

Tonight’s puck drop is at 7 p.m. Sunday’s game is an afternoon affair as puck drop is at 4:05 p.m. Both games are at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

