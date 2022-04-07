Kelowna Rockets win fifth game in a row

Colton Dach has three points in the win

Make it five wins in a row for the Kelowna Rockets after they beat the Prince George Cougars 4-1 last night (April 6) at the CN Centre.

Colton Dach led the way for the Rockets with a three-point night, while the team’s leading scorer Pavel Novak scored the game-winning goal.

A feisty first period featured 22 penalty minutes between the two teams. Dach opened the scoring on the powerplay with his 26th goal of the season.

After Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen stopped Ethan Samson on a penalty shot attempt, Fischer O’Brien scored his first of the season right off the faceoff to tie the game at one. O’Brien’s goal ended the Rockets’ shutout streak at 184:02.

Novak scored his team-leading 28th goal of the season with just over a minute left in the first period to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Gabriel Szturc found the back of the net on the powerplay to extend the Rockets’ lead to three. Dylan Wightman added an empty-net goal late to secure the 4-1 victory.

Forward Jake Lee also collected two assists.

Kykkanen stopped 20 of 21 shots faced to earn his seventh win of the season.

The Rockets are now 39-19-1-5 on the season. They are two points behind the Seattle Thunderbirds for fourth in the Western Conference and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams have four games left to go in the regular season.

The Rockets are back in action this weekend at the Prospera Centre as they welcome the Vancouver Giants to town for two games on Saturday and Sunday night. Saturday night’s puck drop is at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

