Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing takes in water after major thunderstorm

The massive thunderstorm that took place in the Okanagan Saturday afternoon forced Jackknife Brewing to close its doors.
The Kelowna brewery endured some flooding from the rain, but thanks to a quick response from staff, neighbouring brewery Kettle River and a local restoration service, the situation was resolved.
“A big thanks to our new friends at Okanagan Restoration Services and our staff Jazz and Cass for being legends and handling this water situation,” reads a post by Jackknife on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Hey friends we're closed for the rest of the day due to this mega flash flood. A big thanks to our new friends at @okanagan.restoration.services and our staff Jazz and Cass for being legends and handling this water situation. 🌊💦💧⛈️🌧️ We're drying out for the rest of the day but we'll be back to our regular selves tomorrow. Cheers everyone! #northendfloodplain #heycityofkelownacomesnakethisstormdrain Shoutout to our neighbors at @kettleriverbrew for always jumping in when shit goes sideways! #teambaillie