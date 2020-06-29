Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing takes in water after major thunderstorm

Jackknife Brewing Inc. is located in downtown Kelowna B.C. (Facebook)

The massive thunderstorm that took place in the Okanagan Saturday afternoon forced Jackknife Brewing to close its doors.

The Kelowna brewery endured some flooding from the rain, but thanks to a quick response from staff, neighbouring brewery Kettle River and a local restoration service, the situation was resolved.

“A big thanks to our new friends at Okanagan Restoration Services and our staff Jazz and Cass for being legends and handling this water situation,” reads a post by Jackknife on Instagram.

