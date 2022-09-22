New locals and a Scotsman: Kelowna Chiefs season preview

The Chiefs open their season this weekend with a home-and-home series against Summerland

It’s a new season for the Kelowna Chiefs of the KIJHL as they pursue the Teck Cup.

The junior B team has welcomed many new players to the team, like every team does as players advance to the next level.

Someone looking to make an impact on the team is forward Parker McDonald from Kelowna’s Rink Hockey Academy (RHA) U17 team, who had offers to other KIJHL teams but decided to stay with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have also welcomed forward Zach Peitsch from RHA as well as forwards Dominik Dominguez, Zach McCormick, Jaxson Boettcher, and defenceman Dain Levesque from the Central Zone Rockets U18AA.

International taste from an unlikely spot

In one of the last roster moves before the season starts, the Chiefs announced the commitment of 2004-born forward Oliver King from Glasgow, Scotland. Last season, King was the youngest member by three years on the Paisley Pirates of the Scottish Hockey League, the second-highest tier league in the United Kingdom. He recorded 12 points in 18 games for the Pirates.

Last season

The Chiefs finished second in the Bill Ohlhausen division last year with a record of 26-13-2-1 (55 points). It was a first-round exit for the Chiefs as they lost four-games-to-one to the Summerland Steam.

Starting the season off right

Speaking of the Steam, that’s who the Chiefs will open the season against this weekend as the two teams open with a home-and-home series.

Summerland will host the season opener on Friday night (Sept. 23) at the Summerland Arena. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday night, the Chiefs host the Steam at Rutland Arena and the first 1,000 fans get in free, paid for by Stutters Restoration.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

