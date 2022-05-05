Okanagan College Coyotes extend league lead

Every player chipped in to help as the Okanagan College Coyotes beat the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack twice on Wednesday (May 4) by scores of 10-3 and 10-1.

In game one, the Coyotes scored 10 runs on 20 hits, led by Brendan Luther who went 4-5 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored. Right fielder Nolan King went 3-5 with three RBIs.

Chris Wyslobocki threw five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters to earn the win. The Coyotes pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in game one. Wyslobocki leads the league with 61 strikeouts.

In game two, King and first baseman McCoy Pearce each hit a three-run home run. It was King’s first home run of the season. For Pearce, he’s now second in the league in home runs and first in the league in RBIs.

Jayden Clayton earned the win as he threw three shutout innings in relief, allowing just one hit while striking out four batters.

With the two wins, the Coyotes increase their lead over the rest of the league. They are now 19-3 on the year.

The Coyotes won’t be back in action until Sunday when they travel to Kamloops to take on TRU to finish the home-and-home series. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Norbrock Stadium in Kamloops.

