Registration is open for the Kelowna Knox Mountain Hill Climn

If you think you’re fast, get ready to burn some rubber at the race up Knox Mountain.

Registration is now open for the Knox Mountain Hill Climb and most vehicles are eligible to race.

The event lists the various racing categories on their website knoxmtnhillclimb.ca including vintage vehicles, 4×4, electric vehicles, cars under 1800cc, GTs, dune buggies, and race cars.

John Haftner has the overall record in his Tui SuperVee, a speedy racecar that got him to the top of Knox in 1minutes 37.065 seconds.

The fastest street-legal car to have raced up the local mountain is a Honda CRX Si driven by Sheridan Empey, in two minutes 3.099 seconds.

The 63rd anniversary of the Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hillclimb takes place on Sat May. 21 and Sun May. 22, 2022, organized by Knox Mountain Motor Sport.

More information on the famous race to the top of Knox Mountain can be found at mototsportreg.com.

