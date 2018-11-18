PHOTO: Brian Liesse

Rockets break four game losing streak in Edmonton

The Rockets defeated the Oil Kings 3-1

The Kelowna Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday night, they defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The first half of the opening period was fast-paced, there was lots of back and forth action and not many whistles. The Oil Kings opened the scoring just seconds after a Rockets penalty had come to an end. Ethan Cap fired a shot on Rockets starter, Roman Basran, David Kope was there to put home the rebound 9:11 into the period. Oil Kings’ Quinn Benjafield was called for interference after hauling down

Rockets rookie, Mark Liwiski. Kelowna’s power play went to work for the first time and was able to capitalise 32 seconds into the man advantage. Leif Mattson fed the puck from behind the net to Liam Kindree in the left circle, he beat Oil Kings starter, Boston Bilous glove side to tie up the game 11:53 into the opening frame. The teams ended the opening period tied up at one.

RELATED: Rockets held scoreless in loss against Red Deer

The second period started much the same as the previous one, lots of chances exchanged and not very many stoppages. Midway through the second, the Rockets started to take control of the game. Nolan Foote gave the Rockets their first lead of the night 10:06 into the period. Thirty-two seconds later Kelowna extended that lead when Leif Mattson collected his second point of the game deflecting in a Nolan Foote shot. The Rockets headed into the second intermission with a 3-1 lead.

RELATED: HIGHLIGHTS: Kelowna Rockets lose in overtime to Prince George

There was no scoring in the third period.

Kelowna’s record jumps to 9-13-1-0.

Roman Basran’s record moves to 7-8-1-0, he turned aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced. The Rockets were outshot by the Oil Kings 27-13.

Kelowna returns home after playing their last six games on the road. They’ll host the Regina Pats this Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

The Kelowna Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday night, they defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The first half of the opening period was fast-paced, there was lots of back and forth action and not many whistles. The Oil Kings opened the scoring just seconds after a Rockets penalty had come to an end. Ethan Cap fired a shot on Rockets starter, Roman Basran, David Kope(4) was there to put home the rebound 9:11 into the period. Oil Kings Quinn Benjafield was called for interference after hauling down
Rockets rookie, Mark Liwiski. Kelowna’s power play went to work for the first time and was able to capitalise 32 seconds into the man advantage. Leif Mattson fed the puck from behind the net to Liam Kindree(4) in the left circle, he beat Oil Kings starter, Boston Bilous glove side to tie up the game 11:53 into the opening frame. The teams ended the opening period tied up at one.

The second period started much the same as the previous one, lots of chances exchanged and not very many stoppages. Midway through the second, the Rockets started to take control of the game. Nolan Foote(12) gave the Rockets their first lead of the night 10:06 into the period. Thirty-two seconds later Kelowna extended that lead when Leif Mattson(9) collected his second point of the game deflecting in a Nolan Foote shot. The Rockets headed into the second intermission with a 3-1 lead.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Kelowna’s record jumps to 9-13-1-0.

Roman Basran’s record moves to 7-8-1-0, he turned aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced. The Rockets were outshot by the Oil Kings 27-13.

Kelowna returns home after playing their last six games on the road. They’ll host the Regina Pats this Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

Previous story
Kelowna Chiefs stomp Chase Heat 10-1

Just Posted

Missing Kelowna woman, Cassy Miller found dead

Miller went missing Nov. 6 and was found 10 days later

Rockets break four game losing streak in Edmonton

The Rockets defeated the Oil Kings 3-1

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Okanagan Floral Design students create elaborate Christmas arrangements

The students are making the floral arrangements as part of the Homes for the Holidays tour

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

NEB approves operating pressure increase to repaired Enbridge pipeline

The pipeline burst outside of Prince George on Oct. 9, now operating at 85 per cent

B.C. VIEWS: Setting speed limits in a post-fact environment

Media prefer ‘speed kills’ narrative, even when it fails to appear

Controversy erupts over Japanese flag in B.C. classroom

Online petition demanding removal has collected more than 5,700 signatures

Death toll rises to 76 in California fire with winds ahead

Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began

Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post who was slain Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

CUPW requests mediator as deadline for Canada Post offer expires without deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in Saturday night with a last-minute plea to the two sides

Trudeau says he won’t negotiate in public on future of LGBTQ rights in USMCA

Legislators urged Trump not to sign the agreement unless the language was removed.

Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Late goal lifts Montreal past Vancouver

Most Read