Rockets break four game losing streak in Edmonton

The Kelowna Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday night, they defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The first half of the opening period was fast-paced, there was lots of back and forth action and not many whistles. The Oil Kings opened the scoring just seconds after a Rockets penalty had come to an end. Ethan Cap fired a shot on Rockets starter, Roman Basran, David Kope was there to put home the rebound 9:11 into the period. Oil Kings’ Quinn Benjafield was called for interference after hauling down

Rockets rookie, Mark Liwiski. Kelowna’s power play went to work for the first time and was able to capitalise 32 seconds into the man advantage. Leif Mattson fed the puck from behind the net to Liam Kindree in the left circle, he beat Oil Kings starter, Boston Bilous glove side to tie up the game 11:53 into the opening frame. The teams ended the opening period tied up at one.

The second period started much the same as the previous one, lots of chances exchanged and not very many stoppages. Midway through the second, the Rockets started to take control of the game. Nolan Foote gave the Rockets their first lead of the night 10:06 into the period. Thirty-two seconds later Kelowna extended that lead when Leif Mattson collected his second point of the game deflecting in a Nolan Foote shot. The Rockets headed into the second intermission with a 3-1 lead.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Kelowna’s record jumps to 9-13-1-0.

Roman Basran’s record moves to 7-8-1-0, he turned aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced. The Rockets were outshot by the Oil Kings 27-13.

Kelowna returns home after playing their last six games on the road. They’ll host the Regina Pats this Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

