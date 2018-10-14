Rockets fall to Tri-City Americans

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-4 to the Tri-City Americans on Saturday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Tri-City jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Nolan Yaremko scored a power play marker 1:09 into the opening frame. Then with 1:12 to go in the first Riley Sawchuk drew the Americans ahead to 2-0 and they held that lead into the middle period.

In the second Nolan Foote got the Rockets on the board on a power play of their own and cut the Americans lead in half midway through frame. With under four minutes to play in the period Kaedan Korczak scored on another Rockets power play and evened things at 2-2. The clubs were locked at 2-2 through 40 minutes.

1:39 into the final stanza Jack Cowell scored his first of the season just after a Rockets power play expired to pull Kelowna ahead, but Isaac Johnson responded for the Americans to even things up. Midway through the third Dallon Wilton regained the Rockets lead scoring on a scramble play in front of Americans netminder Talyn Boyko, but Riley Sawchuk brought the game to even once again just over four minutes later. Nolan Yaremko scored his second power play goal of the evening at 15:02 to give the Americans a 5-4 lead and they would hold on for a 5-4 Americans final.

Kelowna’s record falls to 2-9-0-0.

Roman Basran’s record drops to 1-6-0-0 after stopping 33 of 38 shots he faced. The Americans outshot the Rockets 38-28.

Kelowna is back in action when they start a three-game road trip beginning on the coast with a visit to Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria against the Royals. Kelowna plays on back-to-back nights in Victoria on Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20 before they head to Langley to take on the Vancouver Giants on Sunday, Oct. 21.

The Rockets are back home again on Tuesday, Oct. 23 when they host the defending WHL Champions – the Swift Current Broncos at Prospera Place.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com

