Rockets look to bounce back with win against Prince George

Rockets look for 9th win of the season after back to back losses

The Rockets road trip continues Wednesday night at the CN Centre when they renew their rivalry with division foe Prince George.

Kelowna is looking to rebound after losing back to back games against the Portland Winterhawks this past weekend. Head coach Adam Foote says that the team will build off of the weekend moving forward and look for more secondary scoring.

“We played three games in three nights, it was a lot,” said Foote. “There are a lot of good things that happened, and I’m happy with the way we played our last game. We’re going to build off of those good things going into tomorrow. You want to get scoring from all of your players; it was good to see a few rookies chip in and help build their confidence.”

Wendesday’s game will be the fifth of nine meetings between the two teams this season, they’ve split the four games they’ve already played. The Cougars were in Kelowna on Sept. 28 where they claimed a 4-2 victory over the Rockets. Two days later Kelowna travelled to Prince George for back to back games on September 28th and 29th. The Cougars won the first game 3-2, while Kelowna responded the next night with a 5-2 win where Leif Mattson, Kyle Topping and Nolan Foote all had three-point nights. The latest matchup happened on Oct. 27 where the Rockets won 4-3 in overtime off the stick of Nolan Foote.

Kelowna won’t see Prince George again until the new year whey they host the Cougars on Jan 4. The Rockets will then travel to Prince George to play back to back games on Jan. 11 and 12. The two teams will wrap up the season series at Prospera Place on Feb. 8.

The Rockets head into Wednesday’s contest with 16 points and an 8-12-0-0 record, they currently sit fourth in the B.C. Division. Kelowna trails Prince George by 3 points for third, while Victoria sits second in the division with 20 points. The division-leading Vancouver Giants have 28 points and a 13-4-2 record.

After Wednesday night’s game the Rockets will be Alberta bound. They’ll play back to back nights to wrap up their current six-game road trip, first in Red Deer on Friday, Nov. 16 and then Saturday, Nov. 17 in Edmonton.

The Rockets are back home again on Wednesday, Nov. 21 when they host the Regina Pats at Prospera Place for Hat Trick Wednesday.

