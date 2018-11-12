Kieffer Bellows #22 of the Portland Winterhawks back checks Kyle Topping #24 of the Kelowna Rockets on October 20, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets lose double header to Winterhawks

Rockets fell 4-2 Sunday night

The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Portland Winterhawks 4-2 Sunday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

The Rockets and Winterhawks both had power play chances during the first half of the opening period of the game, but neither team could capitalize. It remained a scoreless tie until Mason Mannek fired a wrist shot past Rockets starter, Roman Basran 15:10 into the game. Portland headed into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

Cody Glass found Joachim Blichfeld in the slot, who extended the Winterhawks lead to two 5:55 into the second frame. Lane Zablocki drew his second power play of the game for the Rockets, Kelowna made no mistake cashing in on the man advantage. Erik Gardiner took a slap shot at the net; the rebound found its way onto Kyle Crosbie’s stick who put it home 9:46 into the second stanza. Portland responded 1:62 after Crosbie’s goal, Reece Newkirk scored on a pass from Cody Glass while in on a two on one. Mark Liwiski scored his first Western Hockey League goal at 16:01 when he skated up the ice and cut to the net, bringing the Rockets within one. Kelowna trailed Portland 3-2 after 20 minutes of play.

Both teams exchanged chances throughout the final period of the game. Blichfeld scored his second of the game 8:12 into the third.

Kelowna’s record falls to 8-12-0-0.

Roman Basran’s record is now 6-7-0-0, he stopped 37 of 41 shots fired at him. Portland outshot the Rockets 41-31.

The Rockets are back in action this Wednesday when they face the Prince George Cougars on the road.

The Rockets will wrap up their road trip when play back to back nights in Alberta. They’ll stop in Red Deer Nov. 16 and Edmonton on Nov. 17.

The Rockets are back home again on Wednesday, Nov. 21 when they host the Regina Pats at Prospera Place for Hat Trick Wednesday.

Rockets lose double header to Winterhawks

