Kelowna’s Alex Swetlikoff celebrates with the Rockets’ bench. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets ready for home return after 16-day break

Kelowna hosts the Prince George Cougars in their first home game since Oct. 16

The Kelowna Rockets return to home ice Friday night after not playing a home game since Oct. 16.

In the 16 days, the Rockets picked up two wins and five total points in four games as they now sit tied for first place in the B.C. division.

The Rockets are coming off a two-game road trip in Victoria against the Royals where they notched three points.

On Friday, Kelowna will host the Prince George Cougars for the first time this season. The Rockets and Cougars have played three times already this season, all up north, and the Rockets lead the series 2-1.

READ MORE: Rockets grab first shut-out win of the season

READ MORE: Rockets’ Foote named alternate captain at Canada Russia Series

The Cougars have struggled out of the gate this season with only four wins, while the Rockets notched their eighth win of the season on Wednesday night with their 1-0 win and first shut-out of the season against the Royals.

It will be captain Nolan Foote’s first home game since being named the franchises 25th captain on Oct. 18. The Kelowna star leads the team with 17 points with four points coming against the cougars.

Alternate captain Kyle Topping will miss Friday night’s match-up as he suffered a lower-body injury Wednesday night.

Kelowna will then have the rest of the weekend off before returning to Prospera Place to host the Royals on Nov. 6.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets grab first shut-out win of the season

Just Posted

Rockets ready for home return after 16-day break

Kelowna hosts the Prince George Cougars in their first home game since Oct. 16

Award ceremony set to occur this Sunday for three Kelowna men who helped save a life

The men helped keep Kevin Trottier alive after he crashed his car while suffering a cardiac arrest

Sixty-thousand more people expected to move to the Central Okanagan by 2036: report

Study says population boom will put big pressures on housing stock, infrastructure

Kelowna International Airport wants to increase its fees for infrastructure projects

The $5 hike would help it complete $220 million worth of projects by the end of 2029

Okanagan faces nursing shortfall for long-term care

There are currently 95.6 job vacancies for health care assistants and 24.7 job vacancies for nurses

VIDEO: RCMP evict homeless people camping on Leon Avenue

People experiencing homelessness were given ‘10 minutes’ to vacate the camp on Leon Avenue

Update: Family of man who died following police stop in Malakwa speaks out against online comments

Social media posts have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

A second fire this week in Similkameen destroys a housing unit

Occupant was taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Most Read