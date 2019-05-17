The Sun Devils college prep team now heads to the U.S. for exhibitions

The Kelowna Sun Devils are making a name for themselves in their new college prep league.

As they took down some top talent in a local tournament last weekend, the Sun Devils are still working through the offensive and defensive kinks with three wins in the five game tournament.

“We didn’t make the adjustments we needed to,” said coach Derek McPherson on the teams’ two losses.

“A rematch versus Chilliwack (was) arguably our best start of the season. We look forward to our regular-season matchups with Chilliwack as we head into June.”

It was the Sun Devils first two games against the college prep team from Chilliwack. The visitors got the better of the Sun Devils in game one after Kelowna blew an early run lead and failed to close out the game. In game two, pitcher Blake Badger had command of his fastball and got the team the win with seven hits and two runs in the 4-2 victory.

Kelowna’s other loss came at the bats of their first game against the Penticton Tigers AAA squad in a tight 3-4 game. The Sun Devils got revenge in Game 2 versus the Tigers with a 6-5 walk-off win.

The Sun Devils then beat the Langley Junior Blaze 4-2. Badger led the way again, this time on offence, as he had two hits in three-at-bats.

The Sun Devils travel to Kansas City next week for a five-game exhibition trip against academy programs through Missouri and Kansas.

“Great chance for some exposure for our guys looking to play at the next level as well as the chance to see some elite level talent,” McPherson said.

