The UBC Okanagan Heat start the year off with a fundraiser

The Heat are sponsoring a drive for clothing for Kelowna’s Inn from the Cold

To start the New Year the Heat will combine with a deserving community partner and work to ‘heat’ the plight of the needs of people experiencing homelessness in the community by sponsoring a clothing drive with Inn from the Cold, a Kelowna non-profit organization.

All this week, from Jan. 2 until Jan. 5, the Bring the Heat Clothing Drive for Inn from the Cold – Kelowna will be collecting and accepting donations at multiple locations.

Donations can be brought to IFTC’s office at #109-1262 St. Paul Street, or at the UBC Okanagan gymnasium – 3211 Athletics Court – during operating hours starting Jan. 2.

The drive will culminate during an exciting Inn from the Cold Heat volleyball doubleheader on Jan. 5 when the women and men’s Heat volleyball teams host the University of Calgary Dinos. First serve for the women’s match will be at 5 p.m. with the men to start at 7 p.m., the match will feature pre and during match activities, events and giveaways with clothing drive theme and members of the IFTC will be on hand with more information about their organization.

The items most sought after during the campaign are:

Gloves/mitts, snow pants, jackets, toques, sweaters/hoodies, long johns, winter boots, men’s jeans/pants, hand warmers, toiletries.

The organization will also be able to accept cash on site at their office, or at the volleyball matches on Saturday. Tax receipts can be issued for any donation $20 or more. Mailing information will be taken at the time of donation and a tax receipt is processed internally and mailed out.

