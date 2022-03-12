UBCO women’s volleyball falls to #1 ranked Trinity Western, must win on Saturday against Alberta

Trinity Western took the second round match three sets to one

The UBCO Heat women’s volleyball team dropped their first match of the second round in four sets to the number one ranked Trinity Western Spartans Friday night.

The Heat came out flying, taking the first set 25-23. Trinity would go on to take the next three sets (25-22, 25-18, 26-24) to take the opening match of the second round.

“I thought we played okay,” said head coach Steve Manuel after the match. “Far from our best volleyball. They’re a good team, they play well, they played well when they had to. We got a bounce or two in a couple of sets, they got two or three bounces in more sets than we did and that was just the difference in the match.”

Trinity’s Avery Heppell was the difference maker as she recorded 12 kills and six blocks for a game-high 18 points. Jade Bussard led the Heat with 11.5 points.

With the loss, Saturday night’s game is a must-win for the Heat to keep their season alive. They take on the number five ranked University of Alberta Pandas at 5 p.m. at the University of Fraser Valley Athletics Centre in Abbotsford. It will be Alberta’s first game of the second round.

The match can be seen live on CanadaWest.tv presented by Co-op.

