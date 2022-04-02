West Kelowna falls to Vernon 5-2 in game one of the BCHL playoffs

The Vernon Vipers came out with vengeance in game one, taking it 5-2 in the first round BCHL series against the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday (April 1) night.

Just 3:09 into the game, Vernon got on the board when Cameron MacDonald found the back of the net. West Kelowna tied it up a couple minutes later when Charles-Alexis Legult scored on the powerplay.

The first period ended with Vernon having the advantage, as Ayden Third scored at the 11:11 mark to give the Vipers the lead.

After a scoreless second period, Zack Tonelli scored on the powerplay to give Vernon a 3-1 lead. Vipers’ Reagan Milburn and Warriors’ John Evans exchanged goals making it 4-2.

MacDonald would put the game away, scoring his second of the game into the empty net with just nine seconds left.

Vernon outshot West Kelowna 34-26. Roan Clarke made 24 saves to secure the win while Johnny Derrick made 29 saves in the loss.

The loss ended the Warriors ten-game winning streak.

Game two of the first round series goes tonight (April 2) at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors’ Jugnauth up for Defenseman of the Year

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets beat Prince George 9-2, welcome Victoria to town

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors