West Kelowna Warriors inched out in shoot-out loss

Warriors drop Friday night game 4-3 against Trail, rematch set for Saturday night

The West Kelowna Warriors will get a shot at revenge after a tight 4-3 loss to the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday night.

The Warriors were inched out in the shoot-out against the Smoke Eaters at Royal LePage Place and will now head into Trail for a rematch Saturday night.

Five goals were scored in the first period with John Evans and Max Bulawka adding goals for the Warriors.

Down 3-2, West Kelowna battled through the last two periods hoping to grab momentum to tie the game up and look for just their 5th win of the season. Warriors’ vet Lucas Cullen took advantage of the Warriors pressure in the third period when he set up Brandon Dent for the tying goal in the third period.

The Warriors played with the momentum for the rest of the game, but were unable to take the lead, even with a last-minute power-play before the final buzzer rang to force overtime.

A shoot-out would be forced after no resolution in overtime and the Smoke Eaters were able to squeak out the win.

West Kelowna and Trail are set for the rematch Saturday night.

The Warriors’ next home game is Nov. 22.

