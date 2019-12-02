(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Have you ever wondered why Bruce Willis guest-starred on Friends?

Your morning start for Monday, Dec. 02

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go in the Okanagan.

Fun Fact of the day:

Bruce Willis only agreed to guest star on FRIENDS after losing a bet with his “The Whole Nine Yards” co-star Mathew Perry. He played Jennifer Aniston’s love interest in a 3 episode arc and won an Emmy for his performance. He donated his acting fee to five charities.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

In the new year, West Kelowna may be able to offer more access to shelter for those in need. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Talk about a boatload of teddy bears:

READ MORE:Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On This Day: 84 years ago the world was introduced to the theory of Schrödinger’s cat

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Hospice Association lights shining tree of memories

Lighting the tree is an annual tradition for the Kelowna community to remember those they have lost

Jetsitters babysitting service to be available in Kelowna come spring 2020

Jetsitters provides childcare, petcare and equipment rentals in popular destinations across Western Canada

TV Show Small Town Stars to feature celebrities helping out Okanagan community

The online TV series focuses on celebrities and the impact they have on helping others

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

Old Saint Nick visited Ex Nihilo Vineyards for photos as part of The Scenic Sip Trail holiday tour

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Morning Start: Have you ever wondered why Bruce Willis guest-starred on Friends?

Your morning start for Monday, Dec. 02

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Vehicle fire closes one lane of the Coquihalla Highway

The fire is just south of Merritt near Comstock Road.

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Most Read