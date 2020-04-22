Melanie Breitkreutz runs HIITit.ca in Kelowna.

40 Under 40: Melanie Breitkreutz

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its "40 Under Forty" for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

Melanie lead’s women daily in fitness, with over a 1000 participants worldwide with her company HIITit.ca. More than fitness though, Melanie’s goal is to be a positive leader who can encourage women to enjoy fitness and be self motivated to stay strong, all the way through life, not here and there with a flash diet or one-year gym membership, but that strength and fitness are a lifelong journey.

Through daily social media posts, her passion is to encourage women in any way that she can to not give up, to workout when it doesn’t feel good, to reach for the stars in their life whatever that may look like. Melanie loves leading senior groups with this same mentality, it brings Melanie such joy in seeing older adults living a healthy, and active lifestyle

Over the years Melanie has volunteered with the Teen Youth Program at Trinity. Melanie and her business partner Chelsea also volunteer within Kelowna schools leading fitness and nutrition classes at the elementary, middle and high school levels. They have also hosted a food-drive fundraiser at Stuart Park where they raised over 300lbs of food for the local Food Bank. Most recently Melanie spoke to a group of high school students about the benefits of daily activity and then lead a foods class creating healthy, delicious after school snacks.

Melanie has her Personal Training and Weight Training Certification along with an Architectural Technologies Diploma, Digital Animation and Small Business Certification.

