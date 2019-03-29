Top 40 Over 40: Okanagan woman chairs many committees while running her own business

Ingrid Dilschneider is being featured in BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program

Ingrid Dilschneider wears many hats, many of which she puts on at the same time.

Dilschneider has more than 35 years of hospitality experience, with the most recent being director of business development for Predator Ridge. During her eight-year tenure at Predator, she also took on community work as the president of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Vernon Tourism Council, director for the Tourism Association of BC, and director for the Provincial Destination Marketing Organization for Tourism Association of BC, among others, according to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce in a news release.

Dilschneider is being honoured by BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program. Leaving Predator Ridge and opening her own company, Matrix Marketing, her goal was to provide affordable marketing solutions for small business. In those two years, she assisted 15 companies with successful campaigns.

When the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association came calling, Dilschneider found their offer to help with travel trade, and marketing their commitment to responsible tourism ticked all the boxes of continuing to bring the community together for the greater good, said the press release.

Dilschneider feels that her commitment to mentoring young professionals in the community has been her greatest achievement; helping the next generation reach their potential is of paramount importance and a priority.

Throughout her 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, she was a natural leader. Her job promotions and continued growth in the industry showcase her successes.

