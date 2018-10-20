ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote in Lake Country

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in Lake Country at the following location until 8 p.m.

• George Elliot Secondary school at 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road.

Who is running for mayor?

James Baker (i)

Barry Rhodes

Who is running for councillor?

Justin Neufeld – Oyama councillor

Jeanette Lambert – Carr’s Landing councillor (i)

Todd McKenzie – Oyama councillor (i)

Blair Ireland – Okanagan Centre councillor (i)

Cara Reed – Carr’s Landing councillor

Bill Scarrow – councillor at large (i)

Penny Gambell – councillor at large (i)

Oscar Barnes – councillor at large

Jerremy Kozub – Winfield councillor

Who is running for board of education?

Deb Butler (i)

Amy Geistlinger

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

To vote in the election as a resident elector, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last six months

• Have been a resident of the municipality for at least the last 30 days

• Not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

To vote in the election as a non-resident elector you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last 6 months

• Have been a registered owner of real property in Kelowna for at least the last 30 days

• Not hold the property in trust for a corporation or any other trust

• Not be entitled to register as a resident elector in Kelowna; and

• Not be registered as a non-resident (property) elector in relation to any other parcel of real property in the municipality

• If applicable, have received the written consent of the majority of individuals registered as owners of the real property to be registered as the non-resident (property) elector for the property

• Not be disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

For more information about voting in the 2018 civic election in Kelowna, go to kelowna.ca/election.

