ELECTION REVIEW: Get on top of everything that happened in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland

You may want a refresher on all that happened this weekend.

Across the Central Okanagan, residents had their eyes glued to some drama-filled political theatre.

KELOWNA

In the biggest city in the region, all eyes were focused on how things would shake out between friends-turned-political-rivals, Colin Basran and Tom Dyas. While Basran earned 18,118 of a potential 32,132 votes. Tom Dyas earned 9,518 votes

At campaign headquarters across the city from one another, supporters gathered as polls closed and for at least an hour and neither candidate made an appearance. They both emerged once it was clear the election had gone in Basran’s favour.

WEST KELOWNA

It wasn’t a surprise when Gord Milsom was elected mayor of West Kelowna, but there were some twists in this election.

Three incumbents were knocked out by fresh faces in a council shake up when the election results came in almost an hour and a half after the polls closed.

Rosalind Neis, former councillor and the first mayor of West Kelowna in 2007, Bryden Winsby, and Rusty Ensign will not be returning to their seats for another term.

Former mayor, Doug Findlater will serve a term on council alongside incumbents Rick de Jong and Carol Zanon.

LAKE COUNTRY

Lake Country is one of the fastest growing areas in the city, and it is going through a lot of changes.

That can mean significant political change, but not this time. Long-time mayor James Baker held on for another term. What will change, however, is the firehall, which will be rebuilt with the support of a majority of Lake Country voters.

PEACHLAND

Peachlanders love to participate in the political process.

Not only did it have five mayoral candidates running, when all was said and done there was 52 per cent voter participation.

The big surprise, however, was the closeness of the race.

Harry Gough won by one vote, ousting incumbent mayor Cindy Fortin for the time being at least.

