ELECTION NIGHT: West Kelowna’s new mayor is Gord Milsom, major council shake-up

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Gord Milsom will be West Kelowna’s next mayor.

There will be some new faces on council this

· Stephen Johnston, Jayson Zilkie, Rick de Jong, Doug Findlater, Carol Zanon and Jason Friesen will make up the new council .

Chantelle Desrosiers was elected school trustee.

A total of 7,585 ballots were cast. With an estimated 24,520 eligible voters, this indicates a voter turnout of 29.13% Preliminary poll tallies indicating vote counts are available at www.westkelownacity.ca/election.

Declaration of Official results will occur at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24 in Council Chambers, West Kelowna Municipal Hall, 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna, BC.

8 p.m.

At the Shannon Lake golf clubhouse almost 200 people have gathered to support Gordon Milsom to watch election results.

There are two mayoral candidates in the race, Milsom and Mandarino. Seventeen council candidates are in the mix.

ORIGINAL OCT. 20 6 a.m.

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in West Kelowna at the following locations until 8 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Community Centre.

Who is running for mayor?

Mary Mandarino

Gord Milsom

Who is running for council?

Phillip Akins

Jerome Chung

Rick de Jong (incumbent)

Brad Dobbin

Rusty Ensign (i)

Gerry Evans

Doug Findlater (i)

Jason Friesen

Joe Gluska

Stephen Johnston

Rosalind Neis (i)

Tiffany Paré

Winston Wammer

Gordon Wiebe

Bryden Winsby (i)

Carol Zanon (i)

Jayson Zilkie

To vote in the election as a resident elector, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last six months

• Have been a resident of the municipality for at least the last 30 days

• Not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

To vote in the election as a non-resident elector you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last 6 months

• Have been a registered owner of real property in Kelowna for at least the last 30 days

• Not hold the property in trust for a corporation or any other trust

• Not be entitled to register as a resident elector in Kelowna; and

• Not be registered as a non-resident (property) elector in relation to any other parcel of real property in the municipality

• If applicable, have received the written consent of the majority of individuals registered as owners of the real property to be registered as the non-resident (property) elector for the property

• Not be disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

For more information about voting in the 2018 civic election in Kelowna, go to kelowna.ca/election.

