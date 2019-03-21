Laryn Gilmour

Plane lands safely, police deal with road rage at Kelowna’s airport

A road rage incident was reported shortly after a plane, that was having difficulties, landed

After a plane landed safely at Kelowna’s airport yesterday, police on the scene were kept busy with a road rage incident.

“During their discussion with both motorists, police learned that the drivers, who were visibly upset, had just been involved in a road rage incident. The traffic incident reportedly took place along Highway 97 somewhere between Sexsmith Road and Airport Way. (The police officers) were told that a collision nearly took place as a result of the driving behaviour involved. No arrests were made and no charges have been laid at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Witnesses to this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file #2019-14596.

