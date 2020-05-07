40 Under 40: Nathan MacDermott

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

In 2013 Nathan MacDermott attended Thomson Rivers University in Kamloops and completed his law degree.

After graduation from law school, Nathan articled with Pihl Law and subsequently joined the firm as a litigation associate.

In his time at Pihl, he has appeared before both the BC Provincial Court and Supreme Court of BC.

Although Nathan has continued to assist clients in multiple areas of the law, his main focus and passion remains on construction litigation.

His unique background knowledge and hands on experience has allowed him to easily understand complex issues, while offering practical insights to both contractors and owners.

In addition to his legal work, Nathan is a director on the board of two construction associations, the Southern Interior Construction Association (since September 2018) and the British Columbia Construction Association (since September 2019).

Through his involvement with these organizations, he has been able to provide insights and assistance in shaping the construction industry locally, provincially and nationally.

During law school, Nathan was a founding member and treasurer of the TRU Lawggers Hockey Club, which allowed students both an outlet for stress relief and an opportunity to network with other law students.

The club has continued to thrive in the TRU community since its inception.

He has volunteered his time as an assistant coach with the West Kelowna Minor Hockey Association for a number of seasons.

Nathan has also spent time teaching legal courses to construction industry professionals, providing presentations to numerous professional groups and attending panel discussions for contractors and workers alike.

Nathan has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Urban Land Economics from UBC.

After running his own business for over 10 years, Nathan returned to higher education at TRU in Kamloops and obtained his juris doctor.

Nathan’s believes his greatest achievement to date is receiving his law degree in his 30s while being a husband and father of two young children.

Nathan was awarded the Dean’s Course Prize in both the Bankruptcy & Insolvency Law and Creditor’s Remedies courses as the top student.

