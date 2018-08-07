B.C. Day long weekend, in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna spent the weekend

This puppy didn’t want to swim in the pool but he walked right on to the flamingo floaty! (Jessie McCauley/Submitted)

B.C. Day long weekend was a hot one, but Kelowna found a way to have fun in spite of the sweltering heat.

Geocaching in the Park

An interactive treasure hunt around Mission Creek Park where families borrow a GPS for a $5 deposit and search for hidden geocaches. Every Saturday until the end of Aug. you can join in on the fun!

Read the full article here

____

Homelessness is No Picnic

The second annual Homeless is No Picnic event, hosted by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, took place in City Park Saturday, in order to spread awareness about homelessness in the city.

“We realized that (during) summertime people often forget there are people in need and the idea of bringing a BBQ to the park to bring awareness to the fact that people are still homeless in the summertime and it can be tough for them,” said Randy Benson, executive director of the mission.

Read the full article here

_____

CrAsian Food Truck

This Saturday features The CrAsian Food Truck, North Amerian street food with an Asian twist. Find them at Kettle River Brewing, Okanagan College and Beachcomber Home Leisure.

Read the full article here

____

Okanagan Heritage Museum’s historic walking tours

Be a tourist in your own town this summer, or actually be a tourist

Join the Okanagan Heritage Museum guides for a historic walking tour every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Allison Wardle, programming and education summer tour guide, will take you on a tour of Kelowna’s changes in the late 1800s and 1900s with topics that stretch into the present day.

Read the full article here

____

Bosley’s in Glenmore

Glenmore Bosley’s by Pet Valu hosted an afternoon of pet friendly activities to raise funds for the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team on Saturday.

All events and services were by donation and will go towards A.L.E.R.T., a volunteer fueled team that puts pets first during disasters such as floods and wildfires. They set up temporary animal relief shelters, coordinate veterinary care for sick or injured animals and reunite animals with their caregivers.

Read the full article here

Kelowna Gem and Mineral Show

____

The Kelowna Gem and Mineral show dazzled at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall this weekend.

The family friendly event featured minerals, fossils, gemstones and rocks during the four day event featured gems of every size and colour. It brought vendors from across North America to showcase their collections.

Read the full article here

The Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market

____

We compiled a community photo album of how you spent your B.C. Day long weekend, scroll through how Kelowna spent their weekend in the sun!

Not a bad way to spend the day A post shared by Tara Syrnyk (@tarasyrnyk) on Aug 6, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT

Sunny day 🌞🐶 A post shared by Hurley (@hurley_the_doggy) on Aug 6, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

If you want to be featured next week be sure to use #yourkelowna and tag your location as Kelowna!

Don’t forget to vote for your favourite submission by ‘liking’ their post in the comments.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.