B.C. Day long weekend, in your words

B.C. Day long weekend was a hot one, but Kelowna found a way to have fun in spite of the sweltering heat.
Geocaching in the Park
An interactive treasure hunt around Mission Creek Park where families borrow a GPS for a $5 deposit and search for hidden geocaches. Every Saturday until the end of Aug. you can join in on the fun!
Homelessness is No Picnic
The second annual Homeless is No Picnic event, hosted by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, took place in City Park Saturday, in order to spread awareness about homelessness in the city.
“We realized that (during) summertime people often forget there are people in need and the idea of bringing a BBQ to the park to bring awareness to the fact that people are still homeless in the summertime and it can be tough for them,” said Randy Benson, executive director of the mission.
CrAsian Food Truck
This Saturday features The CrAsian Food Truck, North Amerian street food with an Asian twist. Find them at Kettle River Brewing, Okanagan College and Beachcomber Home Leisure.
Okanagan Heritage Museum’s historic walking tours
Be a tourist in your own town this summer, or actually be a tourist
Join the Okanagan Heritage Museum guides for a historic walking tour every Saturday at 10 a.m.
Allison Wardle, programming and education summer tour guide, will take you on a tour of Kelowna’s changes in the late 1800s and 1900s with topics that stretch into the present day.
Bosley’s in Glenmore
Glenmore Bosley’s by Pet Valu hosted an afternoon of pet friendly activities to raise funds for the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team on Saturday.
All events and services were by donation and will go towards A.L.E.R.T., a volunteer fueled team that puts pets first during disasters such as floods and wildfires. They set up temporary animal relief shelters, coordinate veterinary care for sick or injured animals and reunite animals with their caregivers.
Kelowna Gem and Mineral Show
The Kelowna Gem and Mineral show dazzled at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall this weekend.
The family friendly event featured minerals, fossils, gemstones and rocks during the four day event featured gems of every size and colour. It brought vendors from across North America to showcase their collections.
The Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market
We compiled a community photo album of how you spent your B.C. Day long weekend, scroll through how Kelowna spent their weekend in the sun!
