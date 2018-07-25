Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

The BC Wildfire Service has 260 personnel working to put out wildfires throughout the Okanagan Wednesday.

Those firefighters are working alongside pieces of heavy equipment and nine aircraft in the Okanagan Complex, with more support available if needed.

We’ve got up-to-date information on all the fires impacting our region.

Click the links below for more information:

Air Quality statements from @environmentca are in place for many areas in BC (shown in grey on map). FireWork is an air quality prediction system that indicates how smoke from wildfires is expected to move across North America over the next 48 hours: https://t.co/dmWIu5fsBb pic.twitter.com/khFR7qb51G — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 25, 2018

