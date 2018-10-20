ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote in the Kelowna

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in Kelowna at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT (except at Orchard Park Shopping Centre where the poll will close at 6 p.m.):

• City Hall, 1435 Water Street

• Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive

• Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard

• East Kelowna Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road

• Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive

• Hollywood Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road

• Okanagan Mission Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road

• Orchard Park Mall, 2271 Harvey Avenue

• Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

• Rutland Senior Secondary, 705 Rutland Road N

• Springvalley Middle School , 350 Ziprick Road

• Watson Road Elementary, 475 Yates Road

Who is running for mayor?

· Basran, Colin (incumbent)

· Dyas, Tom

· Kennedy, Bobby

· Schewe, Bob

Who is running for councillor?

· Bell, Lindsay

· Bond, Kevin

· Boyer, Mark

· Carson, Wayne

· Dahms, Greg

· DeHart, Maxine (i)

· Donn, Ryan (i)

· Given, Gail (i)

· Hodge, Charlie (i)

· Hostland, Craig

· James, Graeme

· Lalli, Amarjit Singh

· Lovegrove, Gordon

· Piattelli, Jeff

· Rajabally, Mo

· Sargent, Dustin

· Sieben, Brad (i)

· Singh, Mohini (i)

· Stack, Luke (i)

· Van Meeteren, Stef

· Wooldridge, Loyal

Who is running for board of education?

· Bowman, Norah

· Cacchioni, Rolli (i)

· Frank, Chelsea

· Fraser, Joel

· Fraser, Julia (i)

· Giesbrecht, Terry

· Kyle, Stuart

· Nierfeld, Joachim

· Pagliocchini, Peter

· Tiede, Lee-Ann (i)

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

To vote in the election as a resident elector, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last six months

• Have been a resident of the municipality for at least the last 30 days

• Not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

To vote in the election as a non-resident elector you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last 6 months

• Have been a registered owner of real property in Kelowna for at least the last 30 days

• Not hold the property in trust for a corporation or any other trust

• Not be entitled to register as a resident elector in Kelowna; and

• Not be registered as a non-resident (property) elector in relation to any other parcel of real property in the municipality

• If applicable, have received the written consent of the majority of individuals registered as owners of the real property to be registered as the non-resident (property) elector for the property

• Not be disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

For more information about voting in the 2018 civic election in Kelowna, go to kelowna.ca/election.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.