Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash

The West Kelowna 2018 civic election candidates

The deadline has past for nomination papers to be turned in, residents will have plenty of candidates to choose from

West Kelowna voters will have several options to choose from in the upcoming civic election.

The deadline to turn in nomination papers for mayoral, councillor and Central Okanagan School District Board of Education trustee candidates was Friday at 4:30 p.m.

There is a total of two candidates running for mayor:

  • Mary Mandarino
  • Gord Milsom

There are 17 candidates running for six available city councillor seats, including five incumbents and Mayor Doug Findlater who won’t be running for mayor again instead he will be running for a seat on council. Coun. Duane Ophus is the only incumbent not seeking re-election.

The candidates running for councillor are:

  • Phillip Akins
  • Jerome Chung
  • Rick de Jong (incumbent)
  • Brad Dobbin
  • Rusty Ensign (i)
  • Gerry Evans
  • Doug Findlater (i)
  • Jason Friesen
  • Joe Gluska
  • Stephen Johnston
  • Rosalind Neis (i)
  • Tiffany Paré
  • Winston Wammer
  • Gordon Wiebe
  • Bryden Winsby (i)
  • Carol Zanon (i)
  • Jayson Zilkie

Two candidates are seeking the one available West Kelowna position on the board of education. They include:

  • Chantelle Desrosiers
  • Chris Vernon-Jarvis

Voters can view the list of candidates on westkelownacity.ca/election along with contact details provided by each candidate.

The civic election will be at the Westbank Lions Community Centre on Oct. 20 and there will be advance voting Oct. 10 and 16.

Voting locations and times are listed on the city’s election website at westkelownacity.ca/election for information about where and when to vote including a map of locations, voting eligibility, candidate information, past election results and more. Sign up for e-update to have election news delivered to your inbox and join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #westkelownavotes.

